Smriti Irani Returns as Tulsi in Revived Iconic Show

Actor and politician Smriti Irani is set to return as Tulsi Virani in the revived version of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' a show that left a significant imprint on Indian television.

The show's original run lasted from 2000 to 2008, becoming a staple in households and spreading its influence across the nation's cultural landscape. Now, it's back in a new format, and Irani aims for more than nostalgia with her return—she wishes to honor its legacy and contribute to empowering India's creative industries.

Irani, who has balanced roles in media and politics for over 25 years, shared her thoughts on the importance of storytelling in fostering empathy and cultural preservation. The show, born out of Ekta Kapoor's vision, has attracted an enduring fan base and will once again air on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar.

