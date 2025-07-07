Left Menu

Smriti Irani Returns as Tulsi in Revived Iconic Show

Smriti Irani reprises her role as Tulsi Virani in the revived version of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', a show that redefined Indian television. Returning not only for nostalgia but to honor the show's legacy, Irani aims to inspire India's creative industry. The show airs on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:25 IST
Smriti Irani Returns as Tulsi in Revived Iconic Show
Smriti Irani
  • Country:
  • India

Actor and politician Smriti Irani is set to return as Tulsi Virani in the revived version of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' a show that left a significant imprint on Indian television.

The show's original run lasted from 2000 to 2008, becoming a staple in households and spreading its influence across the nation's cultural landscape. Now, it's back in a new format, and Irani aims for more than nostalgia with her return—she wishes to honor its legacy and contribute to empowering India's creative industries.

Irani, who has balanced roles in media and politics for over 25 years, shared her thoughts on the importance of storytelling in fostering empathy and cultural preservation. The show, born out of Ekta Kapoor's vision, has attracted an enduring fan base and will once again air on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

