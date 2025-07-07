India Couture Week 2025: A Fusion of Tradition and Modern Elegance

India Couture Week 2025 is set to captivate the fashion world with a breathtaking blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics. The prestigious event, scheduled from July 23 to July 31 at Taj Palace, New Delhi, will feature collections from iconic designers including JJ Valaya, Manish Malhotra, and Shantanu & Nikhil.

Shantanu, discussing his collection with ANI, promised a captivating experience for grooms-to-be, emphasizing glamorous menswear with unique twists. Nikhil highlighted the importance of catering to their consumers while infusing shimmer and classic drapes with contemporary elements into their designs.

The event will also feature creations inspired by Indian royalty from Falguni and Shane Peacock, among others. Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, emphasized the grandeur of the event, marking its 18th edition, with 14 designers showcasing their masterpieces over an eight-day period.

