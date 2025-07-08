Heritage as a Beacon of Hope in Conflict Zones: UNESCO's Mission

In Paris, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay emphasized the organization's commitment to employing heritage as a 'tool for lasting peace,' particularly in conflict-stricken areas.

At the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, Azoulay conveyed that the number of World Heritage Sites has surged to over 1,200 from 12 since 1979, demonstrating the global consensus on the importance of heritage.

Highlighting successful initiatives such as the Mosul reconstruction program, Azoulay announced that UNESCO plans to extend similar efforts to Syria and other regions where World Heritage Sites are increasingly under threat.

