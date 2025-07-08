Left Menu

Heritage as a Beacon of Hope in Conflict Zones: UNESCO's Mission

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay highlights the role of heritage in fostering peace, especially in conflict zones. With numerous World Heritage Sites under threat, UNESCO aims to protect these treasures, citing successful projects like Mosul's reconstruction. Efforts are set to expand in Syria and other Middle Eastern regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 09:03 IST
Heritage as a Beacon of Hope in Conflict Zones: UNESCO's Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Paris, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay emphasized the organization's commitment to employing heritage as a 'tool for lasting peace,' particularly in conflict-stricken areas.

At the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, Azoulay conveyed that the number of World Heritage Sites has surged to over 1,200 from 12 since 1979, demonstrating the global consensus on the importance of heritage.

Highlighting successful initiatives such as the Mosul reconstruction program, Azoulay announced that UNESCO plans to extend similar efforts to Syria and other regions where World Heritage Sites are increasingly under threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025