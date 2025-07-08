Left Menu

Angel Di María's Emotional Homecoming to Rosario Central

Angel Di María, after 18 years, returns to his boyhood club, Rosario Central, despite facing threats from local gangs. The football star, who has had a remarkable career including helping Argentina win the 2022 World Cup, expresses his joy at returning and aims for new achievements with Central.

Updated: 08-07-2025 09:28 IST
  Argentina

Angel Di María made an emotional return to his childhood team, Rosario Central, marking a significant milestone 18 years after his departure from the club. The introduction was filled with sentiment as Di María, who played a pivotal role in Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory, was warmly welcomed back.

Despite receiving threats from criminal gangs controlling drug trade in Rosario, Di María's desire to return and play for his original club prevailed. Rosario, located north of Buenos Aires, is notorious for its violent crime rates and gang-controlled territories.

Di María's career is illustrious, with a rich history at top clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain. Now, as he joins Rosario Central anew, Di María is focused on enjoying every moment on the field, open to continuing his career at a high level.

