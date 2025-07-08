Angel Di María's Emotional Homecoming to Rosario Central

Angel Di María made an emotional return to his childhood team, Rosario Central, marking a significant milestone 18 years after his departure from the club. The introduction was filled with sentiment as Di María, who played a pivotal role in Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory, was warmly welcomed back.

Despite receiving threats from criminal gangs controlling drug trade in Rosario, Di María's desire to return and play for his original club prevailed. Rosario, located north of Buenos Aires, is notorious for its violent crime rates and gang-controlled territories.

Di María's career is illustrious, with a rich history at top clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain. Now, as he joins Rosario Central anew, Di María is focused on enjoying every moment on the field, open to continuing his career at a high level.