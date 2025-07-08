Shilpa Sharda: Breaking Barriers in the Indian Music Industry

In a male-dominated industry, Shilpa Sharda is breaking the mold as a leader at Believe Artists, a notable digital music company. Her journey to the top is marked by her unique leadership style, characterized by vision, empathy, and impactful decision-making, proving pivotal for the Indian music scene.

Sharda's recent TEDx talk highlighted the challenges she overcame, from gender stereotypes to being underestimated. Her mantra that 'empathy isn't a weakness' underscores her ability to build trust and foster environments where artists can thrive, including talents like Sanju Rathod and Farhan Khan.

Her strategic initiatives have not only revolutionized artist development but also facilitated collaborations with major platforms like Spotify and Netflix. Shilpa's journey signals a blueprint for change, showing that leadership based on emotional intelligence is not only valid but crucial for the industry's evolution.

