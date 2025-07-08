Left Menu

Tourist Boom Challenges Swiss Village's Serenity: The 'Crash Landing On You' Effect

The Swiss village of Iseltwald experiences a surge in tourism due to its appearance in the popular Netflix series 'Crash Landing On You.' The influx challenges local infrastructure and serenity, prompting officials to implement a pay-for-entry turnstile. Proceeds are used for village upkeep rather than personal profit.

Updated: 08-07-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A Swiss village, Iseltwald, is witnessing an unexpected tourism boom thanks to its picturesque lakeside dock featured in the hit South Korean Netflix series 'Crash Landing On You.'

Despite the influx bringing in significant revenue through a pay-for-entry system, local officials clarify that the funds are allocated towards maintaining village infrastructure and not lining villagers' pockets.

The popularity of the series continues to draw fans, straining the village's modest facilities and highlighting a need for visitors to respect private property to preserve the local way of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

