Tourist Boom Challenges Swiss Village's Serenity: The 'Crash Landing On You' Effect

A Swiss village, Iseltwald, is witnessing an unexpected tourism boom thanks to its picturesque lakeside dock featured in the hit South Korean Netflix series 'Crash Landing On You.'

Despite the influx bringing in significant revenue through a pay-for-entry system, local officials clarify that the funds are allocated towards maintaining village infrastructure and not lining villagers' pockets.

The popularity of the series continues to draw fans, straining the village's modest facilities and highlighting a need for visitors to respect private property to preserve the local way of life.

