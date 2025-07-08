Kapoor Khandaan Celebrates Neetu Kapoor's Birthday with Love and Sindhi Curry

The legendary Kapoor family, known for their deep-rooted love for food, celebrated Neetu Kapoor's 67th birthday in a style typical of their culinary passions. On this special occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a nostalgic throwback image capturing Neetu and herself savoring their favorite Sindhi curry.

Captioning the post with warmth, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday Neetu aunty, sindhi curry forever, lots of love," accompanied by animated emojis. Meanwhile, Neetu's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to Instagram with a touching tribute, describing her mother as an incredible woman who deserved all happiness.

Riddhima's post, featuring a loving video montage of Neetu with her family, anticipates further excitement as both mother and daughter are set to collaborate onscreen in Kapil Sharma's film, marking Riddhima's debut. While details remain sparse, co-stars include Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar, and Aditi Mittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)