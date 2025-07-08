Reclaiming Knowledge Roots: JNU's Academic Insight into Indian Systems

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is set to host a landmark three-day conference dedicated to exploring India's indigenous systems of knowledge in philosophy, science, and arts. The event will feature panel discussions focused on integrating these traditional frameworks into modern academic and policy-making environments.

Scheduled to take place from July 10-12, the Annual Academic Conference on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) will be inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit emphasized the necessity of leveraging India's cultural strengths as outlined in the National Education Policy, 2020, highlighting the country's rich tradition of oral systems.

In partnership with the Indian Knowledge Systems Heritage Alliance (IKSHA) and backed by national bodies including the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indian Council of Social Science Research, the event promises over 100 paper presentations, 17 sessions, and high-profile discussions across three days, aiming to build stronger academic and cultural connections across India.