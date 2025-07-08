Actor Soubin Shahir Arrested in Kochi Over Financial Fraud Allegations

In a dramatic turn of events, renowned actor-producer Soubin Shahir was taken into custody in Kochi for alleged involvement in a financial fraud surrounding the popular film 'Manjummel Boys'. Shahir, along with producer Shawn Antony, is accused of withholding profits from investor Siraj Valiathara Hameed, despite his significant financial contribution to the film's production.

The arrest comes after the Kochi police registered a case against the duo following Siraj's complaint, which stated they diverted profits, breaching the investment agreement. Although the court granted Shahir anticipatory bail, requiring his release post-recording of the arrest, the incident has cast a serious shadow over Shahir's reputation.

This development has triggered a separate investigation by the Enforcement Directorate into Parava Films, owned by Soubin Shahir, over financial discrepancies. The actor is well-known for his roles in acclaimed films such as 'Sudani from Nigeria' and 'Kumbalangi Nights', and had played a vital role both in front of and behind the camera for 'Manjummel Boys'.

(With inputs from agencies.)