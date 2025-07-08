Left Menu

Ensuring a Safe and Orderly Kanwar Yatra: Directives and Precautions

Uttar Pradesh officials have issued a series of directives to ensure the safe and smooth completion of the Kanwar Yatra. Measures include restricting outsiders in kanwariya camps, banning single-use plastics, ensuring food quality, road repairs, and stringent crowd management procedures. Law enforcement is advised to counter misinformation and unauthorized activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:42 IST
Ensuring a Safe and Orderly Kanwar Yatra: Directives and Precautions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh government officials emphasized the need for stringent measures during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the arrangements and precautions required to ensure public safety and orderliness during the religious event.

Key directives include preventing outsiders from entering kanwariya camps, banning single-use plastics, and providing essential facilities such as clean drinking water, food, and proper sanitation. The Public Works Department and NHAI have been instructed to repair roads along the yatra route, while the Power Department must safeguard electric poles and transformers to prevent accidents.

Ensuring food safety, monitoring DJ installations, and enhancing crowd management techniques are critical components of the plan. Police forces are directed to prevent DJ competitions and promptly address any misinformation spread. The public will be informed about route diversions, and criminal activities will be vigilantly monitored during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025