Ensuring a Safe and Orderly Kanwar Yatra: Directives and Precautions

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh government officials emphasized the need for stringent measures during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the arrangements and precautions required to ensure public safety and orderliness during the religious event.

Key directives include preventing outsiders from entering kanwariya camps, banning single-use plastics, and providing essential facilities such as clean drinking water, food, and proper sanitation. The Public Works Department and NHAI have been instructed to repair roads along the yatra route, while the Power Department must safeguard electric poles and transformers to prevent accidents.

Ensuring food safety, monitoring DJ installations, and enhancing crowd management techniques are critical components of the plan. Police forces are directed to prevent DJ competitions and promptly address any misinformation spread. The public will be informed about route diversions, and criminal activities will be vigilantly monitored during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)