Controversy Unfolds Over Spy's Presence in Kerala Tourism Event

The LDF government in Kerala faces criticism over alleged spy Jyoti Malhotra's attendance at a tourism event. Despite backlash from BJP leader K Surendran, the opposition Congress supports the government's claim of ignorance about her espionage activities. The controversy intensifies with a resurfaced video involving Union Minister V Muraleedharan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The LDF government in Kerala is under scrutiny following the participation of alleged spy Jyoti Malhotra at a tourism event. The unexpected backing came from the Congress, which expressed its confidence that the ruling coalition was not at fault.

Despite the Congress's support, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan pointed out that if the CPI(M) were in opposition, it would have demanded the Tourism Minister's resignation. Satheesan emphasized that the government was unaware of Malhotra's espionage activities at the time of her invitation.

The controversy has deepened following a viral video showing Malhotra interviewing Union Minister V Muraleedharan during the Vande Bharat Express launch. The BJP leader, accused of dragging his name into the narrative, defended himself by highlighting that many had interacted with him during the event, which included Malhotra. He questioned the state's procedures in inviting the influencer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

