Former Wrestler's Pilgrimage Pushes Anti-Drug Message

Ravindra Tomar, a former wrestler, embarks on a pilgrimage from Haridwar to Chandigarh to deliver a strong anti-drug message. Inspired by Haryana's successful anti-drug campaign, Tomar aims to raise awareness by offering holy water to the Haryana Chief Minister while advocating for a healthier lifestyle.

In an extraordinary display of commitment, former wrestler Ravindra Tomar has embarked on a pilgrimage from Haridwar to Chandigarh, advocating against drug abuse. His journey, inspired by Haryana's anti-drug success, aims to raise awareness and culminates in offering holy water to the state's Chief Minister.

Tomar began his mission on June 20, motivated by personal tragedy and a desire to promote healthier living. Pulling a cart filled with sacred Ganga water, he has been inspiring countless individuals along the way with his message of strength derived from a drug-free lifestyle.

The campaign has gained substantial attention, both in-person and online, as Tomar shares his heartfelt appeal with the youth to abandon drugs in favor of a life of wellness. His dedication to the cause is underscored by relinquishing his wrestling career to fully commit to this mission.

