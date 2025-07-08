Apple TV+ Greenlights Season 7 of 'Slow Horses'

In a thrilling development for fans, Apple TV+ has given the go-ahead for the seventh season of 'Slow Horses', the darkly comedic spy drama that has captured audiences worldwide. Based on Mick Herron's best-selling novels, the critically acclaimed series stars Gary Oldman as the irascible Jackson Lamb, leading a group of MI5 outcasts known as the 'slow horses'. This motley crew, including characters played by Jack Lowden, Christopher Chung, Rosalind Eleazar, and Saskia Reeves, often finds itself entangled in the enigmatic world of espionage.

As the fifth season gears up for its premiere on September 24, viewers can expect more of the signature blend of intrigue and wit that 'Slow Horses' is celebrated for. The sixth season, announced earlier, promises a gripping storyline that sees the team embroiled in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, instigated by their frenemy, Taverner.

Adapting the seventh season for television is Ben Vanstone, with Robert McKillop entrusted as director. The series, which has already bagged several prestigious accolades including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing, continues to ascend in the realm of must-watch TV dramas.

