Apple TV+ Greenlights Season 7 of 'Slow Horses'

'Slow Horses', the darkly comedic spy drama on Apple TV+, starring Gary Oldman and based on Mick Herron's novels, is set for a seventh season. The series follows MI5 rejects navigating espionage mishaps. The upcoming season is produced by Ben Vanstone and directed by Robert McKillop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:54 IST
Poster of Slow Horses (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling development for fans, Apple TV+ has given the go-ahead for the seventh season of 'Slow Horses', the darkly comedic spy drama that has captured audiences worldwide. Based on Mick Herron's best-selling novels, the critically acclaimed series stars Gary Oldman as the irascible Jackson Lamb, leading a group of MI5 outcasts known as the 'slow horses'. This motley crew, including characters played by Jack Lowden, Christopher Chung, Rosalind Eleazar, and Saskia Reeves, often finds itself entangled in the enigmatic world of espionage.

As the fifth season gears up for its premiere on September 24, viewers can expect more of the signature blend of intrigue and wit that 'Slow Horses' is celebrated for. The sixth season, announced earlier, promises a gripping storyline that sees the team embroiled in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, instigated by their frenemy, Taverner.

Adapting the seventh season for television is Ben Vanstone, with Robert McKillop entrusted as director. The series, which has already bagged several prestigious accolades including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing, continues to ascend in the realm of must-watch TV dramas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

