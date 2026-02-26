Modi to Unveil Micron Technology's Game-Changing Semiconductor Facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a major semiconductor assembly and testing plant by US firm Micron Technology in Sanand, Gujarat. This multi-crore facility is a significant addition to India's burgeoning tech landscape, marking a pivotal moment for the country's technological aspirations.

The state-of-the-art plant, backed by an investment of Rs 22,516 crore, marks a formidable leap towards advanced manufacturing of SSD storage devices and DRAM and NAND memory products. These components play a crucial role in supporting artificial intelligence, which is experiencing a global surge in interest.

Micron Technology's investment heralds not only technological advancement but also economic growth, with thousands of jobs expected to be created. The initiative emphasizes inclusivity, offering opportunities for specially-abled citizens and skilled individuals across society, according to company and government sources.