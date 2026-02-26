Left Menu

Modi to Unveil Micron Technology's Game-Changing Semiconductor Facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Micron Technology's semiconductor assembly and testing plant in Sanand, Gujarat, established with a Rs 22,516 crore investment. This state-of-the-art facility will manufacture crucial storage devices and provides significant employment opportunities, highlighting AI's growth and demand for advanced memory solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:03 IST
Modi to Unveil Micron Technology's Game-Changing Semiconductor Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a major semiconductor assembly and testing plant by US firm Micron Technology in Sanand, Gujarat. This multi-crore facility is a significant addition to India's burgeoning tech landscape, marking a pivotal moment for the country's technological aspirations.

The state-of-the-art plant, backed by an investment of Rs 22,516 crore, marks a formidable leap towards advanced manufacturing of SSD storage devices and DRAM and NAND memory products. These components play a crucial role in supporting artificial intelligence, which is experiencing a global surge in interest.

Micron Technology's investment heralds not only technological advancement but also economic growth, with thousands of jobs expected to be created. The initiative emphasizes inclusivity, offering opportunities for specially-abled citizens and skilled individuals across society, according to company and government sources.

TRENDING

1
Zimbabwe Falters as India's Top Order Shines in T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe Falters as India's Top Order Shines in T20 World Cup

 India
2
Crucial T20 Face-Off: New Zealand's Semi-Final Dream Hangs in the Balance

Crucial T20 Face-Off: New Zealand's Semi-Final Dream Hangs in the Balance

 Global
3
U.S. Extends Deadline for Lukoil Negotiations

U.S. Extends Deadline for Lukoil Negotiations

 United States
4
Playground Politics: Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly Amid Allegations and Protests

Playground Politics: Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly Amid Allegations and Prote...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026