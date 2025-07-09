Giorgio Armani's Absence Marks a First in Paris Haute Couture
Giorgio Armani, absent for the first time in two decades, showcased a new Privé haute couture collection in Paris. Despite recovering at home, Armani directed details remotely, while models displayed elegant black velvet creations. Paris hosts the fall-winter haute couture shows, including notable labels like Chanel and Balenciaga.
Renowned fashion designer Giorgio Armani, celebrated for his personal involvement, was notably absent at the recent showing of his latest Privé haute couture collection in Paris. Despite his absence, the 91-year-old Armani meticulously managed the show remotely from his home.
After missing last month's Milan shows due to hospitalization, Armani's absence this week is a first since the inception of Armani Privé. Nonetheless, he supervised fittings and makeup online, even as he was advised to continue resting by doctors.
The event, held at the opulent Armani headquarters, featured elegant black velvet ensembles with shimmering accents. It was part of the fall-winter haute couture shows in Paris, which also featured renowned labels like Chanel and Balenciaga.