Delhi HC Orders 'Udaipur Files' Screening Amid Communal Tension Concerns

The Delhi High Court has mandated a screening of the film 'Udaipur Files' for parties seeking its ban, amid concerns that it might incite communal tensions. While controversial content has allegedly been removed, petitioners argue the film still promotes disharmony, urging further court scrutiny.

Updated: 09-07-2025 13:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has directed the filmmakers of 'Udaipur Files' to arrange a screening for those advocating a ban on the movie. The directive follows assurances from both the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the film's producers that offensive material has been cut.

The court's decision comes amid petitions expressing concern that the film, centered around the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, may inflame communal tensions. The bench advised a review of the censored version before further court proceedings.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argues that despite edits, the film's intent remains provocative. The CBFC maintains all flagged content is removed, but Sibal insists on evaluating the film's overall impact on social harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

