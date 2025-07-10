Celebrating a Century: DEKRA's Commitment to Future Safety
DEKRA marks its 100th anniversary, reflecting on its evolution from a vehicle inspection body in 1925 to a global leader in safety, sustainability, and digital trust. With a workforce of 48,000 across 60 countries, DEKRA is committed to progressing mobility, digitalization, and sustainability in a changing world.
DEKRA celebrated its centennial on June 30, 2025, highlighting its growth from a Berlin-based vehicle inspection association in 1925 to a global safety and sustainability specialist.
With a motto of 'Securing the Future,' DEKRA has expanded into industry, environment, and digital sectors, supporting sectors like mobility and artificial intelligence.
Now comprising 48,000 employees in 60 countries, DEKRA blends its German roots with a global vision, maintaining excellence in testing, inspection, and certification services.
