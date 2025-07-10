Left Menu

Dhanush Begins Filming for Upcoming Vignesh Raja Thriller

Tamil actor Dhanush has started shooting for his 54th film, a project directed by Vignesh Raja. The movie, produced by Ishari K Ganesh's Vels Film International, will feature a score by composer G V Prakash Kumar. Further details and title are awaited from the filmmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:56 IST
Dhanush Begins Filming for Upcoming Vignesh Raja Thriller
Dhanush
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil cinema icon Dhanush has embarked on his 54th film project, as announced by the production house on Thursday. Directed by Vignesh Raja, acclaimed for 'Por Thozhil', the film promises a gripping narrative with Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International backing the venture.

The production company revealed the commencement of filming through an Instagram post accompanied by a teaser poster, underlining the film's intense theme with the caption, "Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive."

Adding to the film's allure, music will be composed by the renowned G V Prakash Kumar, who has a history of successful collaborations with Dhanush. Producer Ganesh expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting it as a blend of talent and creativity, though details remain under wraps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025