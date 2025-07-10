Dhanush Begins Filming for Upcoming Vignesh Raja Thriller

Tamil cinema icon Dhanush has embarked on his 54th film project, as announced by the production house on Thursday. Directed by Vignesh Raja, acclaimed for 'Por Thozhil', the film promises a gripping narrative with Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International backing the venture.

The production company revealed the commencement of filming through an Instagram post accompanied by a teaser poster, underlining the film's intense theme with the caption, "Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive."

Adding to the film's allure, music will be composed by the renowned G V Prakash Kumar, who has a history of successful collaborations with Dhanush. Producer Ganesh expressed enthusiasm for the project, highlighting it as a blend of talent and creativity, though details remain under wraps.

(With inputs from agencies.)