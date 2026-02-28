Turning the Tide: P Krishna Kumar's Bowling Coach Triumph in J&K's Ranji Victory

In the wake of Jammu and Kashmir's triumphant Ranji Trophy win, bowling coach P Krishna Kumar stands as a figure of quiet pride. Once apprehensive, his family now shares in his joy under the Hubballi sun, where his coaching legacy shines brightest.

Kumar, a former Rajasthan Ranji player, has been instrumental in nurturing J&K's bowling unit, a journey spanning three years. His strategic guidance helped players like Auqib Nabi, who claimed 60 wickets this season, excel by refining their technical abilities and tactics.

Achieving this title feels like a culmination of 35 years in the cricketing field for Kumar. Yet, his mission continues as he aims to mentor a robust backup squad of bowlers, ensuring J&K's dominance in future cricketing contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)