Yoga Unites: Transforming Rocinha's Heart through Free Classes

In Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha favela, Brazilian residents are receiving free yoga teacher training, enabling them to overcome socioeconomic barriers. Led by renowned kirtan singer Krishna Das, the inaugural session saw locals embrace yoga as a transformative force, aiming to uplift the community and challenge elitist stereotypes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:16 IST
Yoga Unites: Transforming Rocinha's Heart through Free Classes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the heart of Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha favela, a new wave of transformation is sweeping through as dozens of local residents engage in the inaugural session of a free yoga teacher training course. Designed to empower the low-income community, this initiative offers an opportunity for its participants to qualify as yoga instructors.

The course's opening was marked by a spiritual practice led by Krishna Das, the celebrated American vocalist known for his performances of kirtan, a Hindu devotional music. Attendees participated in prayer, song, and dance, creating an atmosphere described as 'magical' by many, including Luciene Costa Gonzaga de Andrade, a 54-year-old hairdresser who credited yoga with significantly improving her mobility.

Organized by Yoganaya International School and Mude, this 14-month project aims to train around 180 new teachers from Rio and Sao Paulo's favelas. These individuals will then undertake paid internships within their communities. Founder Renata Mozzini emphasizes that yoga should not be reserved for those with financial means but is a practice for everyone, seeking to break the 'bubble of elitism.'

