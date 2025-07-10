Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Political Drama: Maran Brothers' Dispute Over Sun TV Shares

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin urged DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran and his brother, Sun TV's Kalanithi Maran, to resolve their ongoing dispute over Sun TV shares. This follows Dayanidhi's legal notice accusing Kalanithi of disproportionate share allocation. Sun TV claims all transactions were legal and vetted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:58 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has stepped in, urging DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran, chairman of Sun TV Network, to settle their dispute over Sun TV shares amicably.

A reliable source disclosed that Stalin asked the Maran brothers to resolve their issues, which have put family interests at risk. However, no official statements have been made by the Maran brothers.

The efforts to mend their differences come after Dayanidhi issued a legal notice challenging the share transactions from 2003. Dayanidhi alleges that Kalanithi granted himself 60% of Sun TV shares without necessary consultations. Sun TV informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that all actions complied with legal requirements at the time.

