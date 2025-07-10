Tamil Nadu Political Drama: Maran Brothers' Dispute Over Sun TV Shares

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has stepped in, urging DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran, chairman of Sun TV Network, to settle their dispute over Sun TV shares amicably.

A reliable source disclosed that Stalin asked the Maran brothers to resolve their issues, which have put family interests at risk. However, no official statements have been made by the Maran brothers.

The efforts to mend their differences come after Dayanidhi issued a legal notice challenging the share transactions from 2003. Dayanidhi alleges that Kalanithi granted himself 60% of Sun TV shares without necessary consultations. Sun TV informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that all actions complied with legal requirements at the time.