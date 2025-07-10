Vice President Dhankhar's Retirement Plan and Cultural Insights
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar announced his retirement in August 2027 during an event at Jawaharlal Nehru University. He emphasized India's need for intellectual and cultural growth and criticized the dismissal of indigenous insights in favor of Western constructs. Dhankhar highlighted the importance of originality and timeless values for national strength.
In a recent statement, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar revealed his intention to retire in August 2027, jokingly adding that it is 'subject to divine intervention.' Speaking at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Dhankhar outlined plans for the future as his five-year tenure ends on August 10, 2027.
Dhankhar, who previously served as governor of West Bengal, was elected as the Vice President by the BJP-led NDA. Addressing the audience, he stressed the necessity for India's rise as a global power to be coupled with a corresponding intellectual and cultural ascent.
He expressed concerns over the continued dismissal of indigenous insights as outdated and the preference for Western ideas as universal truths. Dhankhar argued for the nation's strength to be rooted in its original thought and enduring values amidst an era of selective remembrance and historical erasure.
