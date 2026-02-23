Campus Conflict: JNU Student Clash Sparks Outrage and Demands
A violent late-night clash erupted between Left-backed and ABVP student groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), following a protest demanding the vice-chancellor's resignation. Both sides accused each other of instigating the violence, which resulted in several injuries and heightened tensions on campus.
- Country:
- India
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus witnessed turmoil as a clash broke out early Monday morning between Left-backed student groups and the ABVP, amid a protest demanding the vice-chancellor's resignation. The escalation, which saw accusations from both sides, left several students injured.
The unrest began following a protest march, 'Samta Juloos', organized by the JNUSU. The rally sought to address casteist remarks made by Vice Chancellor Pandit and called for their resignation. Tensions peaked when videos circulated showing masked individuals hurling stones and wielding sticks, leading to a violent altercation between the students.
In an official response, the university promised strict action against those involved, condemning the violence. The administration highlighted concerns over locked academic buildings and threats to non-protesting students, seeking to restore order while affirming that academic activities would continue as scheduled.
