Delhi CM Hails Modi as Mentor on Guru Purnima

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging him as her mentor and praising his 'Nation First' ethos.

Gupta, alongside Lt Governor V K Saxena, inaugurated the DDA's Aarambh Pustakalaya at Adhchini Village in south Delhi, underscoring Modi's achievements on the global stage.

Modi was recently conferred with Namibia's highest civilian honor, adding to his tally of 27 international awards since 2014, a testament to his international stature and inspirational vision, Gupta noted.