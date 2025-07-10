Revolutionizing Healthy Living: Crompton's Ameo Fresh Nutri Blender Launch

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India — In response to the growing demand for health-friendly appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has unveiled the Ameo Fresh Nutri Blender. This state-of-the-art gadget is designed to integrate seamlessly into modern kitchens, offering a perfect blend of convenience and health.

The Ameo Fresh Nutri Blender boasts a 400-watt motor, ensuring quick and creamy blends. Its user-friendly features include stainless-steel blades, a leak-proof design, and BPA-free jars, catering directly to the needs of busy, health-conscious consumers looking for hassle-free meal preparation.

Crompton's commitment to innovation is clear with this launch. Priced at INR 5,299, the blender is now available on various e-commerce platforms in India, reinforcing Crompton's prominence in the health-centric appliance market and supporting a trend towards healthier living in Indian households.

(With inputs from agencies.)