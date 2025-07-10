Left Menu

China Sets the Stage for Global Cultural Renaissance

China announced the establishment of a Global Civilisational Institute to enhance cultural exchanges and development. Part of its soft power initiative, this project will see 50 collaborations with various countries for relic restoration and museum maintenance, supporting the Global Civilisation Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping.

China unveiled a groundbreaking plan on Thursday to establish a Global Civilisational Institute aimed at fostering cultural exchanges worldwide. The announcement was made during the Global Civilisations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting, attended by 600 participants from 140 countries, as part of President Xi Jinping's Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI).

This initiative, alongside the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, complements the Belt and Road Initiative, enhancing China's soft power in the Global South. Over the next five years, China will collaborate on 50 projects focused on the restoration of cultural relics and the upkeep of museums, particularly in developing countries.

President Xi emphasized the significance of equality, dialogue, and inclusiveness among civilizations, promoting world peace and development. The two-day event, themed "Safeguarding Diversity of Human Civilizations for World Peace and Development," explores the importance of inter-civilisation exchanges in shaping a more inclusive global community.

