Left Menu

Global Media Giants Join Forces for 56th International Film Festival in Goa

The 56th International Film Festival of India will feature a 31-member steering committee, chaired by Ashwini Vaishnaw, including representatives from major OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon. This initiative reflects the evolving media landscape. Renowned filmmaker Shehkar Kapur serves as the festival director, promoting an inclusive and wider industry representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:44 IST
Global Media Giants Join Forces for 56th International Film Festival in Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Centre announced the formation of a 31-member steering committee headed by Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to plan the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The committee is notable for including representatives from OTT platforms, marking their first participation in the festival's organizational framework.

Festival director Shehkar Kapur, a renowned film director, leads the charge for the event slated for November 20 to 28 in Goa. This expansion from 16 to 31 members signifies a more comprehensive and inclusive approach by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The involvement of major OTT players like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Sony Pictures Network India is a strategic move to align with the evolving global media dynamics. The steering committee also plays a crucial role in recommending festival programming, selecting films, and advising on industry outreach efforts. Aimed at pan-India participation, the festival will also confer prestigious awards such as the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025