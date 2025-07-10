Global Media Giants Join Forces for 56th International Film Festival in Goa

On Thursday, the Centre announced the formation of a 31-member steering committee headed by Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to plan the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The committee is notable for including representatives from OTT platforms, marking their first participation in the festival's organizational framework.

Festival director Shehkar Kapur, a renowned film director, leads the charge for the event slated for November 20 to 28 in Goa. This expansion from 16 to 31 members signifies a more comprehensive and inclusive approach by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The involvement of major OTT players like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Sony Pictures Network India is a strategic move to align with the evolving global media dynamics. The steering committee also plays a crucial role in recommending festival programming, selecting films, and advising on industry outreach efforts. Aimed at pan-India participation, the festival will also confer prestigious awards such as the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.