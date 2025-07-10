Left Menu

Tragic Farewell: Honoring Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh

Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh, who tragically died in a Jaguar fighter plane crash, was honored with military ceremonies as his remains were laid to rest in his ancestral village. His untimely death left his family in shock, questioning the use of aging aircraft in the Indian Air Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:16 IST
Tragic Farewell: Honoring Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber ceremony, the mortal remains of Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh, who perished in a Jaguar fighter crash, were cremated with full military honors in his ancestral village in Rajasthan's Pali district. The 23-year-old pilot's death has brought attention to the risks of operating outdated aircraft.

Singh, who flew alongside Squadron Leader Lokendra Singh Sindhu, was honored posthumously as Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat paid tribute at Jodhpur Air Force station. The remains made their final journey to Sirohi by helicopter and then to the village of Khivandi by road, drawing a large gathering of family, locals, and officers.

The death has devastated Singh's family, who had been preparing for his marriage in the coming years. The tragic incident has sparked calls to review safety standards in the Indian Air Force, highlighting concerns over the operation of old fighter planes.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025