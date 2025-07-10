Anupam Kher Honors Gurus, Gears Up for 'Tanvi The Great'

Renowned actor Anupam Kher paid tribute to his mentors during Guru Purnima, acknowledging their pivotal roles in his evolution as both an artist and human being. In an interview with ANI, Kher expressed heartfelt gratitude, particularly recognizing the impact of his theatre instructors.

Kher fondly remembered Balwant Gargi for imparting the essence of theatre, and Amal Allana for her guidance in bringing literary characters to life on stage. He also praised Ebrahim Alkazi for teaching him the virtues of open-mindedness and humanity, and credited his drama school teachers, Professor Kailash, Professor Anand, and Munilal, for shaping his career.

On the professional front, Kher is set to debut his directorial venture 'Tanvi The Great', which has already attracted international acclaim. The film, highlighting autism and the Indian Army, has been well-received at prestigious festivals in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. Its worldwide release is scheduled for July 18, 2025, featuring an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff and Pallavi Joshi.

