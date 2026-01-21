Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great' Steals Spotlight with Oscar Eligibility

Veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed immense gratitude following the warm reception of his film 'Tanvi the Great', which has recently been deemed eligible for consideration at the 98th Academy Awards in the Best Picture category.

This marks Kher's second major acknowledgment since his commendable debut in the 1984 film 'Saaransh'. Kher shared his excitement with ANI, emphasizing the film's special place in his heart alongside its outpouring of love from audiences.

'Tanvi the Great' addresses poignant themes of autism and the Indian Army, featuring Shubhangi as Tanvi Raina, inspired by her father's military legacy. The film, directed by Kher, also stars Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker.

