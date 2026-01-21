Left Menu

Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great' Steals Spotlight with Oscar Eligibility

The heartfelt film 'Tanvi the Great', starring Anupam Kher, marks a proud moment by joining 201 films eligible for the Oscars. Celebrated for its portrayal of autism and the Indian Army, this marks the second significant recognition for Kher since his debut in 'Saaransh'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:42 IST
Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi the Great' Steals Spotlight with Oscar Eligibility
Anupam Kher (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed immense gratitude following the warm reception of his film 'Tanvi the Great', which has recently been deemed eligible for consideration at the 98th Academy Awards in the Best Picture category.

This marks Kher's second major acknowledgment since his commendable debut in the 1984 film 'Saaransh'. Kher shared his excitement with ANI, emphasizing the film's special place in his heart alongside its outpouring of love from audiences.

'Tanvi the Great' addresses poignant themes of autism and the Indian Army, featuring Shubhangi as Tanvi Raina, inspired by her father's military legacy. The film, directed by Kher, also stars Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global
2
Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

 Global
3
Senate Takes Aim at Ticketmaster's Concert Monopoly

Senate Takes Aim at Ticketmaster's Concert Monopoly

 United States
4
New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrential Rains

New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrent...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026