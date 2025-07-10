Tragedy in the Skies: Repatriation Efforts Underway for Indian Student Pilot

The family of Sreehari Sukesh, an Indian student pilot who tragically lost his life in a mid-air collision in Manitoba, Canada, is appealing to the central and state governments for swift repatriation of his body. The accident occurred when Sreehari's plane collided with another single-engine aircraft, piloted by a Canadian youth who also perished.

Sreehari, who had been in Canada for 18 months, was close to completing the required flying hours for a commercial pilot license when the tragedy occurred. Although the technical cause of the accident remains under investigation, initial reports suggest it was not due to negligence but happened during a standard training manoeuvre.

Efforts are being made through multiple governmental channels, including the Chief Minister's Office and the Ministry of External Affairs, to expedite the process. The Indian Consulate General is coordinating with local authorities and the pilot training school to provide necessary assistance to the bereaved family.