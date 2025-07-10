Unclaimed Remains: Tragic End of Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Ali

The body of Pakistani actress-model Humaira Asghar Ali was discovered in Karachi's Defence Housing Society, raising questions yet unanswered. Police continue investigations to determine whether her death resulted from suicide, an accident, or foul play.

Humaira's family, who severed ties with her two years ago, has refused to claim her remains or arrange for her burial. This case joins similar recent incidents in the entertainment industry, sparking discussions on the challenges faced by women in the field.

Sindh's culture minister, Zulfiqar Shah, emphasized the government's commitment to providing a proper burial if her family continues to remain absent. Authorities have initiated chemical autopsies to establish the cause of her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)