Sambhal's Zero-Waste Kanwar Yatra: A Green Initiative

The Sambhal administration has initiated a zero-waste campaign for the Kanwar Yatra, banning single-use plastics. Efforts include an anti-plastic drive, seizures of banned items, and the distribution of 5,000 cloth bags to promote environmental responsibility and ensure the festival is plastic-free.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sambhal administration has launched an ambitious zero-waste campaign prior to the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, aiming for the religious festival to proceed without single-use plastics. Officials confirmed a complete ban on these plastics within the city.

Speaking to reporters, Sambhal Municipal Council Executive Officer Mani Bhushan Tiwari outlined the initiative as part of a broader plastic elimination effort under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Raids supervised by the city magistrate led to the seizure of nearly four quintals of banned thermocol items and fines totaling Rs 77,000.

The campaign is timely as the month of Shravan approaches, with Kanwariyas set to arrive in the city. The administration is prepared to enforce the ban, offering cloth bags for devotees' puja items and ensuring no plastics enter temple premises. This initiative is both an enforcement effort and an awareness drive, urging shops to surrender banned items and promoting environmental responsibility.

