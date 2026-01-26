Unlocking Neuroplasticity: Train Your Brain Like a Muscle

Your brain, much like your muscles, grows through a balance of challenge and rest. Research reveals that neuroplasticity—the ability to form new neural pathways—is not just for the young. Adults, too, can enhance brain volume and connectivity by embracing new challenges, encouraging mental growth and adaptation.

Experts highlight the body's need for recovery, drawing parallels to exercise. Neural fatigue sets in when the brain is overworked without breaks, slowing cognitive functions and performance. Regular rest, especially sleep, allows the brain to reset and maintain efficient operations.

Additionally, exercise acts as a booster for brain health, stimulating neuron growth through brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). Simple lifestyle habits—novelty, varied routines, and sufficient sleep—can significantly boost cognition, proving that the potential for brain adaptability and resilience is lifelong.

(With inputs from agencies.)