Left Menu

Goa's Innovative Deposit Refund Scheme to Combat Plastic Pollution

The Goa government plans to introduce the Deposit Refund Scheme (DRS) to reduce plastic pollution. The scheme incentivizes returning waste items to authorized points for refunds. Starting April 1, it aims to improve income for informal waste collectors while addressing waste management in the tourism-heavy state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:00 IST
Goa's Innovative Deposit Refund Scheme to Combat Plastic Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government is set to launch the Deposit Refund Scheme (DRS) to tackle the rising plastic pollution, an official announced on Thursday. This initiative will offer a refundable deposit for waste returned to authorized centers.

Scheduled for implementation from April 1, the scheme will establish numerous collection points across Goa. Currently, Goa processes about 766 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, yet treatment and recycling efforts remain insufficient.

Dr Anthony de Sa, leading the scheme's rollout, noted the DRS will foster responsible waste management and improve incomes for informal collectors. The scheme, under the Environment Department, promises substantial earnings from plastic waste returns, supporting Goa's waste management needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026