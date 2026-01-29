Goa's Innovative Deposit Refund Scheme to Combat Plastic Pollution

The Goa government is set to launch the Deposit Refund Scheme (DRS) to tackle the rising plastic pollution, an official announced on Thursday. This initiative will offer a refundable deposit for waste returned to authorized centers.

Scheduled for implementation from April 1, the scheme will establish numerous collection points across Goa. Currently, Goa processes about 766 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, yet treatment and recycling efforts remain insufficient.

Dr Anthony de Sa, leading the scheme's rollout, noted the DRS will foster responsible waste management and improve incomes for informal collectors. The scheme, under the Environment Department, promises substantial earnings from plastic waste returns, supporting Goa's waste management needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)