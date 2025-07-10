Embassy Unites Buddhist Traditions on Guru Purnima

The Indian Embassy in Nepal organized a prayer ceremony on Thursday to mark Ashadha Purnima, commonly known as Guru Purnima. The occasion brought together monks and representatives from diverse Buddhist traditions, including Theravada, Mahayana, and Bajrayana, hailing from various monasteries across Nepal.

The ceremony took place on the premises of the embassy, providing a venue for the sacred chants and prayers that honored Lord Buddha's first sermon at Sarnath. This gathering underscores the profound spiritual and cultural ties that bind India and Nepal.

The Indian Embassy emphasized in a press release that the event highlighted the enduring connections between the two nations, celebrating a shared reverence for spiritual heritage and traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)