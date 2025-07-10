Controversial Film 'Udaipur Files' Screening Halted Amid Communal Harmony Concerns

The release of the controversial movie 'Udaipur Files,' slated for July 11, was halted by the Delhi High Court on Thursday following pleas to ban it permanently over its potential to stir societal discord. The bench, comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal, advised petitioners to escalate the matter to the central government within two days.

Critics, including senior advocate Kapil Sibal, labeled the film as 'cinematic vandalism.' Concerns rise from its connections to the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, spotlighting fears of rekindling communal tensions. Sibal urged judicial introspection, doubting its artistic value and deeming it detrimental to national harmony.

The court echoed these concerns, noting the producer's aggressive promotional tactics. However, it underscored that film certification involves specialized oversight. Despite this, the court temporarily suspended the film's release, emphasizing adherence to certification processes while awaiting governmental decision.