Strategic Partnership to Boost Innovation in Food Fortification

Fermenta Biotech Limited has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with NIFTEM-T to accelerate innovation in food fortification. The partnership focuses on research, development, and technology exchange to improve nutrition technologies, offering industry exposure for students and fostering innovation in food-related startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thanjavur | Updated: 11-07-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 10:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking move to enhance food fortification, Fermenta Biotech Limited and the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management – Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T) have joined forces through a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aims to drive innovation in nutrition technologies, facilitated by Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

Fermenta is set to lend its technical expertise and infrastructure to NIFTEM-T's Centre of Excellence for Food Fortification (CEFF), promoting the development of fortified food technologies, particularly in staples like edible oil and wheat flour. The partnership also promises to offer real-world experience to students via internships alongside sponsored research projects and incubation for food-related startups.

The agreement was inaugurated at the ''Harnessing Innovation for Health'' symposium on July 10, 2025, witnessed by prominent figures such as FSSAI CEO Shri G. Kamala Vardhana Rao. This initiative underscores a shared commitment to strengthening India's nutrition initiatives, as highlighted by Fermenta's Managing Director Mr. Prashant Nagre and NIFTEM-T's Director Prof. V. Palanimuthu.

