Kapil Sharma's Canadian Cafe Targeted in Firing

Mumbai police made a visit to Kapil Sharma's residence at the DLH Enclave building in Oshiwara, following a shooting incident at his recently launched restaurant in Surrey, Canada. The visit aimed to verify the comedian's residential address, but security measures remained unchanged.

The shooting took place at Kap's Cafe during the early hours, yet no one was injured, according to the Surrey Police Service (SPS). Authorities received a call at 1:50 am local time and quickly responded to the scene.

Despite the alarming event, there appears to be no immediate threat to Sharma, and his statement has not been recorded. The establishment, which began operations on July 4, continues to function as usual.

