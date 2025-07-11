Left Menu

Kapil Sharma's Canadian Cafe Targeted in Firing

Mumbai police visited comedian Kapil Sharma's Oshiwara residence following a shooting at his new restaurant, Kap's Cafe, in Surrey, Canada. The police confirmed Sharma's address but did not increase his security or record his statement. The incident at the cafe, which opened on July 4, involved no injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:14 IST
Kapil Sharma's Canadian Cafe Targeted in Firing
Kapil Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police made a visit to Kapil Sharma's residence at the DLH Enclave building in Oshiwara, following a shooting incident at his recently launched restaurant in Surrey, Canada. The visit aimed to verify the comedian's residential address, but security measures remained unchanged.

The shooting took place at Kap's Cafe during the early hours, yet no one was injured, according to the Surrey Police Service (SPS). Authorities received a call at 1:50 am local time and quickly responded to the scene.

Despite the alarming event, there appears to be no immediate threat to Sharma, and his statement has not been recorded. The establishment, which began operations on July 4, continues to function as usual.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025