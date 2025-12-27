Left Menu

Empowering Women: India's New Lifeline in Canada

The Consulate General of India in Toronto has established a 'One Stop Centre for Women' to support Indian women facing distress. This includes a 24x7 helpline to address domestic violence, exploitation, and legal challenges. The center provides counseling, legal assistance, and coordinates psycho-social support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 27-12-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 16:25 IST
The Consulate General of India in Toronto has commissioned a 'One Stop Centre for Women' to aid women Indian nationals facing distressing circumstances. This initiative focuses on delivering urgent and crucial support through a 24x7 helpline, catering to victims of domestic violence, abuse, and other legal disputes.

The newly established center, known as the One Stop Centre for Women (OSCW), is designed to offer a cohesive, beneficiary-oriented assistance framework. Its mission is to link affected women with essential support systems, including immediate counseling services, psycho-social support facilitation, and coordination of legal advice, as per the statements issued by the Indian mission on Friday.

Operated by a female Centre Administrator, the OSCW aims to deliver assistance that is safe, dignified, and comprehensive. The center promises swift response to distress calls and ensures interventions comply with Canadian laws. Additionally, it engages with NGOs for counseling and emotional support, with financial assistance assessed according to India's government rules.

