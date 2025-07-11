Mumbai Remembers: 19 Years Since 7/11 Train Blasts
On the 19th anniversary of the 7/11 blasts, Western Railway staff commemorated the victims of the coordinated train bombings in Mumbai that killed over 180 people and injured more than 800. Officials attended memorials at affected stations, pledging continued focus on passenger safety.
Nineteen years have passed since the haunting evening of July 11, 2006, when coordinated bomb blasts shattered the lives of Mumbai's suburban train commuters. These horrific events claimed the lives of over 180 people and left more than 800 injured, marking a dark chapter in the city's history.
On Friday, Western Railway officials and employees honored the victims with commemorative events held at key stations where the attacks occurred, such as Matunga Road, Mahim, and Bandra. Senior railway officials placed wreaths and observed silence to remember those affected.
A memorial at Mahim station and plaques at the affected sites stand as reminders of that tragic day, while commuters, like Sachin Shinde, recall the vivid images of shattered coaches, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and safety on Mumbai's vital train network.
