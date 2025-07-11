Left Menu

Raja Kumari and KALKI Redefine Indian Couture with Inclusive Glamour

Indian fashion house KALKI partners with Raja Kumari to launch a capsule collection named KALKI x Raja Kumari, echoing cultural roots and inclusivity. The collection's designs celebrate body diversity and global desi aesthetics, combining Indian artistry with modern glamour. Prices range from INR 40,000 to INR 70,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:27 IST
Raja Kumari and KALKI Redefine Indian Couture with Inclusive Glamour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an era that demands diversity and representation, a groundbreaking fashion collaboration is shaking up the industry. The renowned Indian fashion brand KALKI has teamed up with global music sensation Raja Kumari, launching a unique capsule collection that celebrates inclusivity and cultural heritage.

This collaboration, known as KALKI x Raja Kumari, introduces a bold vision—one where couture elevates individuality rather than requiring conformity. With Raja Kumari as co-creator, the collection blends the fierce energy of global desi aesthetics with traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Launching July 11, the collection features dramatic silhouettes and vibrant jewel tones, promising to redefine Indian luxury fashion. Available online and in stores, the collection is priced between INR 40,000 and INR 70,000, ensuring accessibility and equality in self-expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025