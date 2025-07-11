Raja Kumari and KALKI Redefine Indian Couture with Inclusive Glamour
Indian fashion house KALKI partners with Raja Kumari to launch a capsule collection named KALKI x Raja Kumari, echoing cultural roots and inclusivity. The collection's designs celebrate body diversity and global desi aesthetics, combining Indian artistry with modern glamour. Prices range from INR 40,000 to INR 70,000.
In an era that demands diversity and representation, a groundbreaking fashion collaboration is shaking up the industry. The renowned Indian fashion brand KALKI has teamed up with global music sensation Raja Kumari, launching a unique capsule collection that celebrates inclusivity and cultural heritage.
This collaboration, known as KALKI x Raja Kumari, introduces a bold vision—one where couture elevates individuality rather than requiring conformity. With Raja Kumari as co-creator, the collection blends the fierce energy of global desi aesthetics with traditional Indian craftsmanship.
Launching July 11, the collection features dramatic silhouettes and vibrant jewel tones, promising to redefine Indian luxury fashion. Available online and in stores, the collection is priced between INR 40,000 and INR 70,000, ensuring accessibility and equality in self-expression.
