Maratha Military Landscapes: A UNESCO Heritage Nomination Highlight

The Maratha Military Landscapes, known for their remarkable fortification and military insights during the Maratha rule, have been nominated for the UNESCO World Heritage list. This nomination, alongside 29 others from around the globe, is set to be evaluated during the current World Heritage Committee session in Paris.

The ongoing 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, taking place from July 6-16, includes the assessment of 32 sites from July 11-13. Among those is India's nomination, aptly named 'Maratha Military Landscapes'. This initiative highlights sites like Salher Fort and Shivneri Fort in Maharashtra and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the strategic defense achievements of Maratha rulers between the 17th and 19th centuries.

India's representative at the session underlined the significance of these sites, which span diverse geographical and physiographic regions, accentuating the tactical military prowess of the Maratha rule. The nomination aims for inclusion in the 2024-25 UNESCO cycle, adhering to the Operational Guidelines-2023 by submitting only one dossier per cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)