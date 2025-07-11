Left Menu

Northern Ireland Bonfire Sparks Tensions Over Migrant Effigies

Authorities in Northern Ireland are investigating a bonfire with migrant effigies as a potential hate incident. The bonfire, criticized by church leaders and politicians, reflects ongoing tensions amid a recent influx of Eastern European migrants. Police emphasize the need for respectful celebrations amid Protestant-Catholic divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Northern Ireland authorities are probing a controversial bonfire that featured effigies of migrants and a banner stating "stop the boats," to assess whether it constitutes a hate incident.

The display, hosted in Moygashel, County Tyrone, stirred complaints from church leaders and politicians. Concern arises amidst anti-immigrant riots following an influx of Eastern European residents. The Police Service of Northern Ireland explained its lack of interference before the bonfire was lit, citing existing legislative constraints.

Amid plans for nearly 300 bonfires marking Protestant King William III's victory in 1690, police pledge firm yet proportional action to ensure safety. Chief Constable Jon Boutcher urged for inclusive celebrations that honor diverse cultures, underscoring no tolerance for hate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

