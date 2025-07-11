Left Menu

Serendipity Arts Festival Celebrates a Decade of Creativity and Collaboration

The Serendipity Arts Festival, now in its 10th year, will feature a multidisciplinary program curated by 35 experts from diverse artistic fields. Hosted in Panaji, Goa, this largest-ever edition aims to foster creativity, collaboration, and inclusivity, with events spanning visual arts, dance, music, theatre, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:13 IST
Serendipity Arts Festival Celebrates a Decade of Creativity and Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Serendipity Arts Festival is set to mark its 10th edition in Panaji, Goa, boasting an ambitious slate of multidisciplinary programming. This December, 35 curators, including notable figures like singer Shubha Mudgal and actor Lillete Dubey, will headline the celebration of creativity at heritage venues across the city.

This largest-ever edition, held from December 12 to 21, will span venues such as the Kala Academy and Art Park. It promises a fusion of visual arts, music, dance, theatre, culinary innovation, and more, aiming to reflect the seamless blend of tradition and modern technology envisioned by founder Sunil Kant Munjal.

The festival, embracing themes of accessibility and inclusivity, also highlights significant social, political, and cultural issues through arts. With a rich tapestry of exhibitions and performances, the event reaffirms the transformative power of the arts in society, setting the stage for a decade more of innovation and dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025