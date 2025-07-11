Serendipity Arts Festival Celebrates a Decade of Creativity and Collaboration

The Serendipity Arts Festival is set to mark its 10th edition in Panaji, Goa, boasting an ambitious slate of multidisciplinary programming. This December, 35 curators, including notable figures like singer Shubha Mudgal and actor Lillete Dubey, will headline the celebration of creativity at heritage venues across the city.

This largest-ever edition, held from December 12 to 21, will span venues such as the Kala Academy and Art Park. It promises a fusion of visual arts, music, dance, theatre, culinary innovation, and more, aiming to reflect the seamless blend of tradition and modern technology envisioned by founder Sunil Kant Munjal.

The festival, embracing themes of accessibility and inclusivity, also highlights significant social, political, and cultural issues through arts. With a rich tapestry of exhibitions and performances, the event reaffirms the transformative power of the arts in society, setting the stage for a decade more of innovation and dialogue.

