Jamshedpur FC Triumphs with Last-Minute Goal Over East Bengal

In a dramatic finish, Jamshedpur FC secured a 2-1 victory over East Bengal thanks to a late strike by Rei Tachikawa. The win during the Indian Super League match at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan propels Jamshedpur to the top of the table with nine points.

The game began with both teams eager to take early control. East Bengal's early defensive discipline was tested when Jamshedpur's Bouli continually breached the offside trap. The hosts took the lead in the 40th minute courtesy of Edmund Lalrindika's composed finish.

Jamshedpur mounted a vigorous second-half comeback, equalizing through Stephen Eze's header before Tachikawa sealed the win with a brilliant goal. Despite East Bengal's last-ditch efforts, Jamshedpur's defense held strong, ensuring a memorable comeback victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)