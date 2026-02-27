Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC Triumphs with Last-Minute Goal Over East Bengal

Jamshedpur FC edged out East Bengal 2-1 in a thrilling Indian Super League match with a late goal by substitute Rei Tachikawa. The victory marks Jamshedpur's third consecutive win, putting them at the top of the league table, while East Bengal suffers its first defeat this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic finish, Jamshedpur FC secured a 2-1 victory over East Bengal thanks to a late strike by Rei Tachikawa. The win during the Indian Super League match at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan propels Jamshedpur to the top of the table with nine points.

The game began with both teams eager to take early control. East Bengal's early defensive discipline was tested when Jamshedpur's Bouli continually breached the offside trap. The hosts took the lead in the 40th minute courtesy of Edmund Lalrindika's composed finish.

Jamshedpur mounted a vigorous second-half comeback, equalizing through Stephen Eze's header before Tachikawa sealed the win with a brilliant goal. Despite East Bengal's last-ditch efforts, Jamshedpur's defense held strong, ensuring a memorable comeback victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

