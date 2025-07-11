Left Menu

Sambhal: Rising Star in Religious Tourism

Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh is transforming into a key religious tourism hub with a sanctioned Rs 7 crore for developing ancient sites. Enhancements include improving Kalki Temple and reviving various religious locations. Efforts also aim to re-establish cultural heritage and restore numerous pilgrimage sites, following past initiatives by the administration.

Sambhal: Rising Star in Religious Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh is set to transform into a significant religious tourism destination, as the government approves Rs 7 crore for the development and beautification of several ancient religious sites. This move aims to enhance the heritage and cultural appeal of the district.

Of the total funds, Rs 3 crore is dedicated to the beautification of the Kalki Temple, which holds mythological significance as the site of Lord Vishnu's tenth avatar. Comprehensive development plans include upgrades to Kalki Dham, Shankh Madhav Teerth, and other religious sites, according to district officials.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Chandra has inspected key sites and outlined the development plans, which include constructing a grand circumambulation path, religious artwork, gardens, seating for devotees, and a statue of Lord Kalki's horse. The initiative is part of a broader effort to restore Sandalfuel's many pilgrimage sites and revive its cultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

