India's Healthy Snacking Revolution: Farmley's IHSS Summit Set to Lead Innovations

Farmley is set to organize the 2nd Indian Healthy Snacking Summit in New Delhi, gathering over 2,000 participants, including policy-makers and industry leaders. The summit will feature panel discussions and showcase emerging startups' innovations, aiming to promote healthier food choices and strengthen the Indian healthy snacks market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:08 IST
Farmley, India's leading healthy snacking brand, is poised to host the second edition of the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit (IHSS) on July 18, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event, attended by Shri Chirag Paswan, Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industries, will bring together over 2,000 participants from various sectors.

The summit will showcase an industry report addressing trends in India's healthy snacks market and feature discussions from notable speakers such as Revant Himatsingka, Amitesh Jha, Arjun Vaidya, and Dr. Ritesh Malik. The participation of investment firms and industry leaders from retail and FMCG will provide insights into the future of healthy food consumption.

With a focus on encouraging healthier lifestyles, Farmley's summit will offer a platform for over 200 emerging startups to present their innovations and engage with key stakeholders. The initiative underscores Farmley's commitment to fostering growth and innovation within the food ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

