A Global Tribute: The Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Celebration
The Dalai Lama expressed gratitude for global love and support on his 90th birthday. Celebrations were held worldwide. He encouraged meaningful, compassionate living as the best birthday gift, emphasizing peace and happiness through kindness, dedicating his life’s remainder to others' service.
- Country:
- India
The Dalai Lama expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and well-wishes on his 90th birthday, marking it as a significant milestone. Recognized as Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, his teachings have inspired millions globally.
Celebrations took place in Dharamshala and worldwide, honoring his dedication to compassion and kindness, which he believes are fundamental to peace and happiness. In a statement, the Tibetan spiritual leader asked everyone to lead meaningful lives in service to others.
The Dalai Lama reiterated his life's mission, hoping that others would join him in promoting warm-heartedness and compassion. He emphasized that these values would be the best birthday gift he could receive from his supporters and followers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tenzin Gyatso's 90th: A Buddhist Leader's Legacy and Queer Inspiration
"Your kindness and generosity...are legendary": Trinidad and Tobago President hails PM Modi
Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday Sparks Global Celebrations Amid Tensions with China
Dalai Lama Marks Milestone Birthday Amid Global Celebration and Tensions
Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: A Global Celebration of Peace and Compassion