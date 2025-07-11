Preserving Heritage and Nature: Lok Sabha Speaker's Vision for Bundi

In a concerted effort to integrate environmental conservation and cultural heritage, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Kota-Bundi, Rajasthan. The initiative underscores a commitment to ensuring a sustainable future by engaging communities in tree planting and conserving Rajasthan's rich natural resources.

Birla, representing Kota-Bundi, actively participated in the event by planting a Bilva tree at the Khel Sankul Ground sports complex. The campaign, part of broader water conservation efforts under 'From Workplace to Motherland,' promotes rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge, emphasizing public involvement.

The Speaker also unveiled plans for a grand museum in Bundi to celebrate the region's cultural heritage, alongside proposals for an expansive sports complex and a modern library. Emphasizing public service, Birla addressed local concerns on utilities and infrastructure, pushing for swift administrative response.

