Left Menu

Preserving Heritage and Nature: Lok Sabha Speaker's Vision for Bundi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Kota-Bundi, focusing on environmental conservation and heritage preservation. Initiatives for water conservation, a grand museum, and a sports complex were announced. Public engagement and agro-industrial development form part of the larger vision for Bundi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:07 IST
Preserving Heritage and Nature: Lok Sabha Speaker's Vision for Bundi
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to integrate environmental conservation and cultural heritage, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Kota-Bundi, Rajasthan. The initiative underscores a commitment to ensuring a sustainable future by engaging communities in tree planting and conserving Rajasthan's rich natural resources.

Birla, representing Kota-Bundi, actively participated in the event by planting a Bilva tree at the Khel Sankul Ground sports complex. The campaign, part of broader water conservation efforts under 'From Workplace to Motherland,' promotes rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge, emphasizing public involvement.

The Speaker also unveiled plans for a grand museum in Bundi to celebrate the region's cultural heritage, alongside proposals for an expansive sports complex and a modern library. Emphasizing public service, Birla addressed local concerns on utilities and infrastructure, pushing for swift administrative response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025